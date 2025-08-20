Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces CBI Probe Into Bhiwani Teacher Manisha’s Murder Case After Family Protest

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini | File Image

Chandigarh: Haryana government will hand over the Bhiwani teacher murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

CM Saini said that the state government and police administration are working to ensure justice for the victim, Manisha, and he is monitoring the reports on the case.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "The state government and police administration are working with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family. I myself am continuously monitoring the reports of this case."

भिवानी की हमारी बेटी मनीषा और उनके परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार तथा पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी गंभीरता और पारदर्शिता के साथ कार्य कर रहे हैं। मैं स्वयं लगातार इस मामले की रिपोर्ट ले रहा रहा हूँ।



परिवार की माँग के आधार पर हरियाणा सरकार निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए इस केस को CBI को… — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) August 19, 2025

"Based on the family's demand, the Haryana government is going to hand over this case to the CBI for an impartial investigation. Full justice will be ensured in this matter," CM Saini added.

This comes after a protest was held in the victim's village, Bhiwani, to demand a CBI investigation.

A protestor told ANI, "This is a murder case. The Haryana government fooled us by calling it a suicide. Under the leadership of farmer leaders Sardar Gurunam Singh Cheema and Suresh Kot, we have started our protest again in Manisha's village. Her last rites have not taken place yet. We have two demands: first, there should be a CBI investigation. Secondly, for the third time, her post-mortem should take place in Delhi's AIIMS hospital."

Meanwhile, the Haryana Home Secretary on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls till 11 AM on August 21 in the jurisdiction of the districts Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of districts Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, the notice by Department of Home Affairs read.

According to the notice, the order has been issued to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook X, etc. on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in vandalism and other types of violent activities.

