CSIR UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key Out At csirnet.nta.ac.in; Result To Be Out Soon

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key | csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, also known as the CSIR UGC NET, available on its official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Applicants do not need to provide any login information to view the final answer key. It said that subject matter experts would assess the concerns filed by candidates, and if an objection is judged to be genuine, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2025

With the final answer key available, the agency is expected to reveal the exam results shortly. NTA stated that the results will be compiled using the CSIR UGC NET final answer key.

How to download the CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2025?

To check the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CSIR JUNE 2025: FINAL ANSWER KEY" option.

Step 3: After this, the answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check all the answers carefully.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the answer key

Read Also BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Exam 2025 Timetable Out; Details Here

CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key 2025

On August 3, the NTA made the CSIR NET tentative answer available on its official website. Following that, the agency sought objections from candidates over the payment of a non-refundable fee per question.

CSIR NET July exam 2025

The CSIR NET July exam was held on July 28, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format for 1,95,241 applicants nationwide.

About CSIR NET

The CSIR NET is a national-level examination held in India to assess applicants' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) - financial support for scientific and technological research - and Lectureship/Assistant Professors - eligibility to teach at universities and colleges. The exam is normally conducted twice a year, in June and December, by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the CSIR.