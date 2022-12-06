e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

It is important to note that after the Prelims and Mains exams, candidates have to appear for Personality Test interviews.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2022 is out on upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the results on the website.

It is important to note that after the Prelims and Mains exams, candidates have to appear for Personality Test interviews.

When will the interviews be conducted for UPSC candidates?

UPSC candidates can breath a sigh of relief for the time being as the dates of the interviews haven't been notified as of yet.

The interview dates should be released soon on the website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) -2 at (https://upsconline.nic.in) before going to the interview round between December 8 to December 14, 2022 by 6 P.M.

It is to be noted that any delays in submission of the DAF form beyond the said date will lead to the candidate's CSE interview getting cancelled.

UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2022; here's how to check

  • Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

  • Step 2: Select the result link

  • Step 3: Verify your roll number in the result document.

  • Step 4: Save the pdf to your computer and print it off for future use.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in
article-image

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: When do candidates have to fill DAF-II form? Read details...

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: When do candidates have to fill DAF-II form? Read details...

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

Delhi DoE suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating rules regarding fees

Delhi DoE suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating rules regarding fees

10 students involved in ragging at Indore medical college identified: Police

10 students involved in ragging at Indore medical college identified: Police