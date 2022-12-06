UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2022 is out on upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the results on the website.

It is important to note that after the Prelims and Mains exams, candidates have to appear for Personality Test interviews.

When will the interviews be conducted for UPSC candidates?

UPSC candidates can breath a sigh of relief for the time being as the dates of the interviews haven't been notified as of yet.

The interview dates should be released soon on the website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) -2 at (https://upsconline.nic.in) before going to the interview round between December 8 to December 14, 2022 by 6 P.M.

It is to be noted that any delays in submission of the DAF form beyond the said date will lead to the candidate's CSE interview getting cancelled.

UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2022; here's how to check