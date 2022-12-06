UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

Representational image |

New Delhi: The UPSC Mains Result 2022 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. Both upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC websites, will showcase the Civil Services Mains results.

The commission will give due notice when a date for these candidates' personality tests (interviews) has been set. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be available for candidates to download from the official website in due course.

Candidates must complete and submit the DAF-II online between December 8 and December 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2022; here's how to check

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the result link

Step 3: Verify your roll number in the result document.

Step 4: Save the pdf to your computer and print it off for future use.