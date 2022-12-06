e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

Candidates must complete and submit the DAF-II online between December 8 and December 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The UPSC Mains Result 2022 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. Both upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC websites, will showcase the Civil Services Mains results.

The commission will give due notice when a date for these candidates' personality tests (interviews) has been set. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be available for candidates to download from the official website in due course.

Candidates must complete and submit the DAF-II online between December 8 and December 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2022; here's how to check

  • Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

  • Step 2: Select the result link

  • Step 3: Verify your roll number in the result document.

  • Step 4: Save the pdf to your computer and print it off for future use.

Read Also
CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here's what we know about CSE interview dates

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared; here's how to check at upsc.gov.in

Delhi DoE suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating rules regarding fees

Delhi DoE suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating rules regarding fees

10 students involved in ragging at Indore medical college identified: Police

10 students involved in ragging at Indore medical college identified: Police

Delhi: Two BA students arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing UC currency on PUBG app

Delhi: Two BA students arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing UC currency on PUBG app