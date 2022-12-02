CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check | Representative Image

Administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the CAT 2022 answer key has been released on the official website at - iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates from over 150 cities appeared for CAT 2022 in three slots on November 27, Sunday, in three batches. The exam saw 2.5 registrations, an 11% rise since 2021, of which 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, recording an attendance of 87%. Amongst the total CAT candidates, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.

These business school aspirants can now download the answer key and response sheets. Applicants can raise objections against the released answer key till December 4, 5 pm.

CAT 2022 results are expected to be released towards the end of January 2023.

To download the CAT 2022 answer key:

Go to the official CAT website - iimcat.ac.in. Open the candidate Login tab to enter your registration ID and password. You will find the CAT answer key which you can check against the response sheet.