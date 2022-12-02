e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check

CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check

CAT 2022 results are expected to be released towards the end of January 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check | Representative Image
Follow us on

Administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the CAT 2022 answer key has been released on the official website at - iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates from over 150 cities appeared for CAT 2022 in three slots on November 27, Sunday, in three batches. The exam saw 2.5 registrations, an 11% rise since 2021, of which 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, recording an attendance of 87%. Amongst the total CAT candidates, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.

These business school aspirants can now download the answer key and response sheets. Applicants can raise objections against the released answer key till December 4, 5 pm.

Read Also
New VARC question stumps candidates as CAT 2022 held across India
article-image

CAT 2022 results are expected to be released towards the end of January 2023.

To download the CAT 2022 answer key:

  1. Go to the official CAT website - iimcat.ac.in.

  2. Open the candidate Login tab to enter your registration ID and password.

  3. You will find the CAT answer key which you can check against the response sheet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: School headmaster shot dead in Azamgarh; probe starts

UP: School headmaster shot dead in Azamgarh; probe starts

CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check

CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check

IITB starts first phase of placement season

IITB starts first phase of placement season

CISCE declares ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam 2023 dates; read details here

CISCE declares ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam 2023 dates; read details here

'University Connect' student engagement programme begins as India takes over G20 presidency

'University Connect' student engagement programme begins as India takes over G20 presidency