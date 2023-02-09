Two Chairs at IIT-Gandhinagar to broad-base knowledge pool

IIT Gandhinagar |

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn) has established two Chairs to promote innovation and entrepreneurship as well as interdisciplinary research in population dynamics in a bid to broadbase its knowledge pool.

The Anu and B V Jagadeesh Chair has been established with the support of California-based entrepreneurs, startup mentors, and philanthropists Anuradha and B V Jagadeesh.

Advantages of two Chairs

As much as it is important to help children get basic education and professional degrees, it is equally significant to support students and young minds who can create jobs, because entrepreneurship is the best way to address a lot of challenges and bring people out of the poverty cycle, said the two entrepreneurs.

US philanthropist extends support

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-based IT industry stalwart and philanthropist Darshan Pandya and his wife and neonatal medicine specialist Dr Chandra Shivpuri have extended support to set up the Pandya-Shivpuri Chair in Population Dynamics. This Faculty Chair will be dedicated to promoting excellence and leadership in interdisciplinary research in the field of population dynamics through various collaborative and scholarly activities.

'Most opportune time to be part of tech transformation in India'

“I have lived in five countries and visited 45 countries. Having seen and experienced these many countries has affected my views about life, the major challenges the world is confronting today, and what needs to be done about them. Having roots in India, I feel that the traditional wisdom of India has a great deal to offer to solve the problems we face today, both individually and collectively,” Elaborating on it, Darshan Pandya said.

IIT-Gn director Prof Rajat Moona said, “This is the most opportune time to witness and be part of the technological transformation happening in the country, and at the same time, contribute in building a fair and sustainable future of our planet.”