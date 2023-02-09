IIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

IIT-Bombay | File

Mumbai: The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) Part A cut-off for 2023 will be made public by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today, February 9, 2023.

Once the CEED and UCEED cut-offs for 2023 are released, they will be available on the respective official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay recently published the mean and standard deviation for Part A. CEED 2023 has a mean and standard deviation of 22.59 and 11.82, respectively. UCEED 2023 has a mean and standard deviation of 57.63 and 24.52, respectively.

Candidates who achieve the minimum CEED, UCEED 2023 cut-off score will be chosen for the next stages of the admission process. Part B of the cut-off will be reviewed only if the candidate meets the requirements for Part A of the cut-off.

Aspirant candidates must meet minimum cut-off requirements for admission to BDes and MDes programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Delhi, Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, and IISc Bangalore.

