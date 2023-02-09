e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

IIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

Once the CEED and UCEED cut-offs for 2023 are released, they will be available on the respective official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
IIT-Bombay | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) Part A cut-off for 2023 will be made public by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today, February 9, 2023.

Once the CEED and UCEED cut-offs for 2023 are released, they will be available on the respective official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Read Also
Will staggering cuts in IIM budget impact India's premier b-schools?
article-image

IIT Bombay recently published the mean and standard deviation for Part A. CEED 2023 has a mean and standard deviation of 22.59 and 11.82, respectively. UCEED 2023 has a mean and standard deviation of 57.63 and 24.52, respectively.

Candidates who achieve the minimum CEED, UCEED 2023 cut-off score will be chosen for the next stages of the admission process. Part B of the cut-off will be reviewed only if the candidate meets the requirements for Part A of the cut-off.

Aspirant candidates must meet minimum cut-off requirements for admission to BDes and MDes programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Delhi, Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, and IISc Bangalore.

Read Also
'Never hired IIT, IIM students', says Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

IIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt expands free breakfast scheme for primary schools students

Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt expands free breakfast scheme for primary schools students

Karnataka: 317 nursing college students fall sick after eating hostel food; FIR registered

Karnataka: 317 nursing college students fall sick after eating hostel food; FIR registered

Children starting school at age 4 more likely to attend college: Study

Children starting school at age 4 more likely to attend college: Study

Gujarat: Teacher suspended for allegedly asking Class 8 girl student to say 'I love you'; classmates...

Gujarat: Teacher suspended for allegedly asking Class 8 girl student to say 'I love you'; classmates...