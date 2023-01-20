IIT-Gandhinagar initiative: A ‘comics conclave’ on Satyajit Ray

Gandhinagar: The Indian engineering institutes are generally seen as rustling up technical solutions for the country’s complex issues, but the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn), has often been a pioneer in connecting tech issues to the common parlance.Look at the upcoming “Comics Conclave” at the IIT-Gn where visual narrative and film enthusiasts will get a chance to delve into the lesser-known artistic side of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

As a part of the main Comics exhibition of the event — “An Exhibition of Low Art”, to be held on Jan 21-22, the Institute will exhibit selected and curated images from the original sketchbook of Satyajit Ray with support from Sandeep Ray, eminent filmmaker and son of Satyajit Ray, and Pinaki De, Comics scholar, designer, and Associate Professor at the Department of English, Raja Peary Mohan College, University of Calcutta.It will include a few prints of the pages from his original sketchbook, which have been selected specifically for this event at IITGN, and reflect his approach to the sequential graphic narrative and how it supplemented his cinematic language.

It is well known Satyajit Ray was a comics enthusiast, and his personal collection of comics (now archived at his residence) are an envy to many. Despite his abiding interest in sequential graphic narratives recorded in many interviews across time, there is very little to show in terms of his active engagement with the form.The only published evidence comes in the form of four comic strips that he did for the covers of Sandesh magazine.

However, if delved deeper into his notebooks and sketchbooks, he can be seen toying with the ideas about this visual form. In fact, he presented Pather Panchali and Ravishankar (a film that never materialised) in the form of a sequential visual script in the 1950s.

Additionally, the “Exhibition of Low Art” will also showcase comics by Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Amruta Patil, Nikhil Gulati, Longform Collective, and artworks and artefacts on Indian Traditional storytelling by students of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad (mentored by Gayatri Menon). The exhibition has been curated by Prof Argha Manna, Artist-in-Residence, IITGN, and it will be open for viewing from 4pm to 8pm on both days.The two-day Conclave is also lined up with a series of exciting talks and interactive sessions with celebrated graphic novelists, artists, filmmakers, and academic scholars, including Orijit Sen, Amruta Patil, Sarnath Banerjee, Nikhil Gulati, Pinaki De, Debkumar Mitra, and Gayatri Menon.

