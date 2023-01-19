Mumbai: Despite SC orders, some MBVV Police Stations lag behind in uploading FIRs on CCTNS

File Photo

A couple of police stations falling under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police are frequently lagging behind in uploading first information reports (FIRs) on the Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS)-a comprehensive and integrated mechanism launched by the central government authorities for effective policing through e-Governance.

This is despite clear guidelines by the Supreme Court in the context of uploading each FIR (excluding those which have been categorised as sensitive in nature) on the government website within 24 hours of getting lodged at police stations. There are 16 police stations which fall under the MBVV commissionerate jurisdiction.

While most police stations in the Vasai Virar region are prompt in uploading FIRs, a couple of them in Mira-Bhayandar frequently lag behind in the process. Notably, a look at the CCTNS website on Thursday evening (19, January) revealed that not a single FIR from the Mira Road and Kashimira police stations had been published on this platform in the first 19 days of 2023.

The lodged FIRs are sent to the ACP office before uploading, said police personnel requesting anonymity. “It’s not that FIRs are not uploaded. The delay is because sometimes the system is on an offline mode and when it becomes live, the FIRs which are uploaded earlier start flashing. Off-late some police stations like Kashimira are facing connectivity issues due to cable disruptions as the metro rail work is in progress. Moreover, we have to be very careful in dealing with sensitive cases,” said ACP- Vilas Sanap.

Sensitive cases include sexual offences like the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and crimes related to insurgency and terrorism. In case of connectivity issues owing to geographical location or unavoidable glitches, the deadline has been extended to 48-72 hours.

