IIT Madras launches new minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’

HomeEducationIIT Madras launches new minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’

This stream's courses/programs are designed to assist students in their personal and professional development.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
IIT Madras | File
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras is launching a minor stream in 'Personal and Professional Development'. This stream's courses/programs are designed to assist students in their personal and professional development.

“Specifically these programs are expected to positively impact the way of thinking in our young minds. Professional Development programmes help build both interpersonal and transferable skills with an objective to meet various career aspirations of our students," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras.

