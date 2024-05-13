CBSE Class 12 Results: Mumbai Girl Cracks NLU Kolkata, Tops Her School

Rajvini Rout | File

A soon-to-be National Law University (NLU) Kolkata student, Rajvini Rout from Gopi Birla Memorial School, Malabar Hills, scored 93.6% in her class 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Rout explained how she managed to get into one of the top three NLUs in the country, all the while scoring good marks in the class 12 exam.

“I was preparing for my entrance along with CBSE exams, and my teachers helped me a lot in this journey. I paid a lot of attention in class and did whatever assignment they asked me to do,” Rout told The Free Press Journal (FPJ), stating that she has been preparing for CBSE after her entrance exam, that is, since the third week of December.

“I took CLAT exams in December last year and got selected in one of the top NLUs. I will now pursue a five-year BA LLB course there,” she added.

Crediting her teachers, she said, “Students focus a lot on self-study but the only tip I have for them is to listen to their teachers, since they can also help a lot in this journey.”

Rout also added that while she did not continue studying on a stretch, she did assign chapters and concepts for herself to complete within a day. “I always assigned gaps for myself throughout the day and took time to go out with my friends and family,” she told the FPJ.

Rout also said that she alternated studies for class 12 as well as her entrance exams during the weekdays and weekends until December.