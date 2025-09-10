Schools Reopen In Jammu After Temporary Closure Due To Flooding | PTI

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Schools in Jammu reopened on Wednesday after the flood situation in the area improved.

Earlier, authorities in the Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir ordered the closure of all government and private schools on September 4 following heavy rainfall and weather alerts issued for the region.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure after incessant rains triggered landslides in several hilly areas, disrupting everyday life and posing risks to student safety. The official statement mentioned that online classes may be conducted wherever feasible.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said it would be beneficial if Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Union Territory after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the damage caused by floods and landslides.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already visited J-K to assess the damage caused by floods. He also chaired a review meeting in Jammu. It will be very good if PM Modi also visits J-K," CM Abdullah said.

This statement of Jammu and Kashmir CM comes amid PM's visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which are grappling with landslides and floods.

CM Abdullah added, "We feel relieved that the Central teams are visiting J-K to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides." Amit Shah was in Jammu from September 1 to 2 to take stock of the situation amid heavy downpour and incidents of cloud bursts and landslides. He also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village, Jammu. He inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu. The Centre has released funds worth Rs 209 crore for the SDRF.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the Thard Village at Udhampur on Monday and reviewed the ongoing restoration works on National Highway-44.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been completely shut for the past eight days, following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, on the deployment of men and machinery for the speedy restoration of the National Highway. It was informed that the team is working around the clock, and one lane will be open to traffic soon.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their well-being.

