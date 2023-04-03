On-screen paper evaluation at Savitribai Phule Pune University | unipune.ac.in

Pune: As part of the digitalisation of the examination process, Savitribai Phule Pune University of will be implementing the on-screen evaluation of the answer sheets from the second term of this academic year.

Interestingly, way back in 2014, then vice-chancellor WN Gade had introduced this as a pilot project for evaluation of the pharmacy degree. But later the scheme took a back seat.

Nevertheless, current acting vice-chancellor Karbhari Kale said that the on-screen system will be brought back for evaluation of answer sheets for the second term in this academic year. While talking to the media, Kale said, “The on-screen evaluation of answer sheets will be implemented for evaluation of the final year papers. This way will save time enabling us to begin the new academic year on time”.

Apparently, after the disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity is yet to bring its schedule on time.

What does it mean?

Explaining the process, Kale said, “digital scanning or on-screen evaluation means to scan the answer sheet and send it to the moderator (subject-expert) through the given log-in id and password. The answer sheets can be scanned at the university with complete secrecy."

Kale said that the agency which will carry out this work will also provide a cloud or server to store the data. “The teacher will evaluate the answer sheet and fill in the marks. At one time a moderator will have access to 30 answer sheets. Once the evaluation is done, s/he can get another set”.

Meanwhile, pro-vice-chancellor Sanjeev Sonwane said, “he has been using this type of system in his Education department for the past few years. But now it will be implemented for evaluation of post-graduate courses in the university affiliated colleges and on campus”.

The varsity believes that this will resolve the issues related to the security of the answer sheets, transportation and delay in the assessment.

Kale said that this system is already in work at Yashwantrao Chavan Open university, Kolhapur university, Mumbai university, and Babasaheb Ambedkar University.

NEP awareness program for parents and teachers

Becoming the first university in the state, SP Pune university has organised a New Education Policy (NEP) awareness programme for parents and students.

Giving details of it, Sonawane said, “so far there have been many workshops and seminars have been conducted for the teachers, institute heads and others. Parents and students are the crucial constituents of NEP and thus this awareness programme for the parents and students studying in university-affiliated colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik will be conducted on Thursday between 3 pm to 5 pm.

The programme will be in hybrid mode (online and offline) and will have experts giving details and answering the queries of the parents and students”, said management council member and coordinator of the programme Ravindra Shinganapurkar.

"Parents and students will have to fill in the google form”, Shinganapurkar added that this will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

