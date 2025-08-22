CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces 40,000 New Teaching Posts, Regularisation Of Ad Hoc Teachers In Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi | X/@MohanMOdisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will appoint over 44,000 teachers in primary schools over the next three years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Thursday.

Out of these, around 40,000 new posts will be created during the period, he said.

Majhi said the decision in this regard was taken keeping in view the government's efforts to raise the quality of primary education in the state.

He also informed that the government has decided to regularise the services of teachers, who are appointed in primary schools on an ad hoc basis under different schemes.

"... The chief minister has directed to fill up 44,433 posts in the next three years... About 15,000 primary teacher posts will be filled every year," a CMO release said.

Majhi has also directed the authorities to provide free textbooks to students of Class-9 and Class-10. Free textbooks are provided to children from Class 1-8 in the state.

Officials have been asked to appoint ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) for students staying in hostels, too, it added.

