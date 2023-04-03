Pune: PM Modi virtually inaugurates new CBI office in city (WATCH VIDEO) | PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a new office complex of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Pune virtually on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the agency at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The new office is based in the Vishrantwadi area of Pune and the primary area of responsibility of the Pune office is the Pune and surrounding districts in Western Maharashtra. The office mainly deals with cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The existing office of the agency is in Kendriya Sadan in Akurdi which comes under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. It has jurisdiction over 10 districts -Pune, Aurangabad, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Osmanabad and Jalna.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated 1st April 1963.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the central agency's scope has increased manifold but the main responsibility of the CBI is to make the country corruption free.

He also inaugurated newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, and Nagpur.

PM Modi also released a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. PM Modi also launched the Twitter handle CBI.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister conferred the President's Police Medal to 18 officers of CBI for their distinguished Service. He also gave away Gold Medal to three officers for Best Investigating Officers.

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.



Watch: 👇 pic.twitter.com/CFQL4FnOmM — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 3, 2023