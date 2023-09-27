NEET-PG 2023: Amid Cutoff Reduction, Opposition Alleges Favoritism Towards Health Minister's Daughter

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandivya | ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's decision to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile to zero across all categories last Wednesday has been received well by a lot of medical fraternities. However a few section on X, (formerly Twitter) have criticised the issue which also include opposition leaders. Users have alleged that Mansukh Mandivya's daughter did not score well in NEET PG 2023 exam, which is why Centre decided to reduce the cut-off to zero.

INC's Spokesperson from Bihar, Dr Rashid Fakhri tweeted, "NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to medical colleges across country. Why is NEET cut-off reduced to zero? Students are complaining that the daughter of a senior BJP minister has not been able to get decent marks in NEET exam, hence this year the government decides to not admit students on the basis of NEET score. Is it true ?"

मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन/प्रवेश के लिए ऑल इंडिया नीट परीक्षा ली जाती है, जिसे सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मान्यता दी है । नीट के मार्क्स ज़ीरो क्यों किए ?

विधार्थियो ने एक शिकायत की है , उनका कहना है कि बीजेपी के एक बड़े मंत्री की बेटी नीट में अच्छे मार्क्स नहीं ले पायी है, इसलिए इस साल… pic.twitter.com/ZyiMNmadzb — Dr Rashid Fakhri (@DrRashidFakhri) September 22, 2023

Member of Parliament from INC, Jairam Ramesh on X (formerly Twitter) says, "The decision of the Modi government to reduce the cutoff for entry for MD/MS degrees via PG-NEET to the Zeroth Percentile — making those who score the least in the exam eligible — is absolutely shocking! This is a complete U-turn from the stand taken by the govt in the Delhi High Court last July."

At the end he writes, "Is this U-turn also being done to benefit children of very influential BJP leaders who would not have qualified without this scandalous dilution?"

The decision of the Modi government to reduce the cutoff for entry for MD/MS degrees via PG-NEET to the Zeroth Percentile — making those who score the least in the exam eligible — is absolutely shocking! This is a complete U-turn from the stand taken by the govt in the Delhi High… pic.twitter.com/1uN62ECLt5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 24, 2023

Countering these allegations, FORDA INDIA on X writes, "10 to 12 thousands Post Graduate (PG) seats remain vacant every year. Reducing the cut-off to zero percentile in the last round is a positive effort to fill that gap."

FORDA further said that they have investigated the issue regarding the allegations made on the daughter of Health Minister. According to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, the minister's daughter had not even registered for admission this year.

It further says, "linking the reduction of percentile with health minister's daughter is a baseless thing. We should welcome the step taken by the government accepting the demand of the students and should refrain from doing politics."

हर साल PG में 10 से 12 हज़ार सीटें ख़ाली रह जाती है।

उसे भरने के लिये आख़िरी राउंड में zero percentile करना एक सकारात्मक प्रयास है।



हमे छानबीन करने पर यह मालूम पड़ा की स्वास्थ्य मंत्री @mansukhmandviya की बेटी ने प्रवेश हेतु रजिस्ट्रेशन ही नहीं करवाया है।



उसके लिए percentile… https://t.co/V72XLqBh7F — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) September 23, 2023

The official notification is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in. It also announced that the fresh registration & choice filling for Round-3 of NEET PG 2023 Counselling will be opened again for candidates who have become eligible after reduction of percentile.

