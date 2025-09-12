 Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule Pending
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSupreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule Pending

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule Pending

The Supreme Court has postponed the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea hearing by two weeks, delaying clarity on the answer key. Candidates had sought full disclosure of questions, correct answers, and marks awarded instead of just question IDs.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency hearing | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court has adjourned the NEET PG 2025 transparency petition hearing for two additional weeks, further delaying clarity on the evaluation process, as per the media reports. The petitioners have strongly protested against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) publishing only "question IDs" rather than entire question papers and answer keys.

Aspirants Demand Full Disclosure

Candidates argue that the system is not transparent, making it impossible for them to verify their responses. Since questions are randomised when taking the exam, only answer IDs cannot be verified. The plea explains that aspirants are not demanding re-evaluation but merely full revelation of questions, right answers, and marks given, a practice in numerous other national-level exams.

Read Also
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 2 Schedule, Adds New Seats
article-image

Timeline of the Case

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'

Initially fixed for hearing in October, the case was brought forward to September 4 and subsequently September 12. The current adjournment has, however, extended uncertainty for more than 2.42 lakh candidates who took the NEET PG exam on August 3 at 1,052 centres located in 301 cities. The results were announced on August 19.

Counselling Still on Hold

While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to issue the counselling schedule on its website, the counselling schedule will detail registration, choice-filling, seat allotment, and reporting deadlines. For thousands of medical graduates awaiting postgraduate seats, the uncertainty has caused growing anxiety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List...

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List...

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule...

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule...

BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For ATO & TO Vacancies Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For ATO & TO Vacancies Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 27 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees &...

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 27 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees &...