Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule Pending

NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency hearing | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court has adjourned the NEET PG 2025 transparency petition hearing for two additional weeks, further delaying clarity on the evaluation process, as per the media reports. The petitioners have strongly protested against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) publishing only "question IDs" rather than entire question papers and answer keys.

Aspirants Demand Full Disclosure

Candidates argue that the system is not transparent, making it impossible for them to verify their responses. Since questions are randomised when taking the exam, only answer IDs cannot be verified. The plea explains that aspirants are not demanding re-evaluation but merely full revelation of questions, right answers, and marks given, a practice in numerous other national-level exams.

Supreme Court hearing on #NEETPG transparency today = NO ARGUMENTS.

Half-day court → adjourned.

Confusion: “next week” or “2 weeks”

👉 Cases: Aditi vs NBEMS | United Doctors Front vs UOI | Upendra Yadav vs UOI#NEETPG2025 #MarksDiscrepancy #NeetPGScam2025 pic.twitter.com/dkRN30R5Ip — Neet Bhaiya (@NEETBhaiya) September 12, 2025

Timeline of the Case

Initially fixed for hearing in October, the case was brought forward to September 4 and subsequently September 12. The current adjournment has, however, extended uncertainty for more than 2.42 lakh candidates who took the NEET PG exam on August 3 at 1,052 centres located in 301 cities. The results were announced on August 19.

Counselling Still on Hold

While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to issue the counselling schedule on its website, the counselling schedule will detail registration, choice-filling, seat allotment, and reporting deadlines. For thousands of medical graduates awaiting postgraduate seats, the uncertainty has caused growing anxiety.