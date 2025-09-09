 NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 2 Schedule, Adds New Seats
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling schedule to add newly accredited seats and complete NRI document verification. Over 13,500 seats, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing, remain open. The revised schedule will soon be available on the official MCC portal.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
MCC extends NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling to include new seats and ensure fair allocation for all candidates. | Official Notification

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the Round 2 counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 to accommodate newly accredited seats and complete the scrutiny of NRI candidates’ documents. The decision, made on September 9, is aimed at providing equity, transparency, and greater opportunities for medical students.

"It is for the information to candidates that Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS is in the process of adding newly accredited seats sent by NMC in the seat matrix of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025. In addition, the scrutiny of NRI documents is in progress. Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the schedule of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025," reads the notification.

The new seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) have now been included in the system. These are 1,134 newly accredited seats and 7,088 virtual vacant seats, in addition to other vacant seats under Round 1. In total, 13,501 seats are open in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses, as per the media reports.

The addition of these extra seats is likely to provide a big boost to those candidates who were unable to find a seat in the first round. MCC also made it clear that scrutiny of NRI applications is in progress to avoid abuse of reserved categories and uphold the integrity of the process.

After updation, the new Round 2 counselling schedule will be released soon on the official MCC website. Students have been told to check the website from time to time for the latest updates.

MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15% All India Quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats at central universities and ESIC medical colleges, whereas state governments conduct the remaining ones.

