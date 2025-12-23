 Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh
A 20-year-old B.Tech student, Princy Kumari, was found dead by suicide in her hostel room at OP Jindal University, Raigarh. She allegedly hanged herself and left a note expressing regret for not meeting her parents' expectations. The police registered a case and are investigating the cause. The body was sent for post-mortem after the hostel warden discovered her.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Representational Image

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): A 20-year-old female student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of a private university in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Monday.

Princy Kumari, a second-year B.Tech student at OP Jindal University in the Punjipathra area, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Saturday, leaving behind a suicide note, an official said.

The note, purportedly written by her, read, "Sorry, mummy and papa. I could not live up to your expectations and made you spend a lot of money." The official said that the death came to light after Princy's family failed to reach her on the phone and contacted the hostel warden, who found her hanging and informed the police.

Kumari, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was residing at the JIT hostel of the university.

A case has been registered, and the exact cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

