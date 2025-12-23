Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates | X @himantabiswa

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed appointment letters to 3,420 candidates selected for technical and non-technical posts in the state's health sector.

The letters were issued to 1,403 technical and 595 non-technical candidates under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, 828 technical candidates under the Directorate of Health Services, 592 technical candidates under the Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare), and two technical candidates under the Directorate of AYUSH.

The CM said the total number of government jobs provided during the tenure of the present regime has risen to 1,45,449 with this set of appointments.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said after successfully completing the target of one lakh appointments, his government was now steadily moving towards its next goal of two lakh jobs.

He announced that fresh appointments to Grade-III posts through the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination will be made on January 10 next, while appointment letters for a large number of Grade-IV posts will be issued before January 20.

He added that the process of issuing appointment letters to candidates already selected for various government departments will continue until February next.

The CM said no previous Assam government had been able to provide more than 25,000-30,000 government jobs during a five-year tenure.

The first cabinet of the present government had constituted a sub-committee and took a decision to prioritise recruitment in the home, health and education departments to fulfil the pre-election promise of one lakh jobs.

'Over the past four-and-a-half years, the government has honoured this commitment and is progressing steadily towards providing two lakh government jobs. As a result, a sense of confidence has grown among the youth that sincere efforts and hard work can lead to success and secure government employment', he said.

Highlighting initiatives taken to strengthen the healthcare sector, Sarma said steps have been taken to establish one medical college in every district.

He noted that the positive impact of these initiatives is now clearly visible, with a gradual decline in maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

He further stated that several leading private-sector hospitals in the country are moving towards setting up facilities in Assam, which will open up new employment opportunities for the youth.

The CM said along with government employment, the state has also laid strong emphasis on self-employment, introducing schemes such as 'Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Assam'.

Sarma said the responsibility of those appointed in the health sector is far greater than that of many other government employees, as their service is directly linked to human lives.

He urged the newly appointed youth to help create an environment in government hospitals where the poor and underprivileged can access healthcare services with ease and dignity.

He emphasised that there must be no lapses in medical care provided to women during childbirth, and that every child should be delivered with the highest level of care and caution.

"We should create an environment in Assam where any poor or underprivileged person who comes to a hospital feels that they are in the safest possible place," the CM said.

He added that for the state government, recruitment is not the final goal, the real objective is to bring positive changes to people's lives and ensure that every section of society benefits.

