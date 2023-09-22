NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 today, September 22, 2023. Eligible Candidates who are interested can apply for Round 3 counselling through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till September 25, 2023.

Check below the schedule:

Choice filling and locking facility: September 22 to September 25

Seat allotment processing: September 26 to September 27

Seat allotment result to be released on: September 28,

Reporting at college: September 29 to October 6, 2023.

Candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for Round – 3 of PG Counselling 2023 (MD/ MS/ Diploma) can do it by sending an email to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till 5 pm of September 22, 2023.

Steps to apply for NEET PG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.