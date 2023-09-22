75% Attendance In Theory & 80% In Practical Mandatory For MBBS Supplementary Exams: NMC

75% Attendance In Theory & 80% In Practical Mandatory For MBBS Supplementary Exams | Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday said that a minimum of 75% attendance in theory and 80% in practical or clinical training is mandatory for MBBS students to appear in the supplementary examination. The medical commission also said that the family adoption programme through village outreach is mandatory for MBBS students admitted this year.

NMC also said that the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines will be applicable for every student of every batch admitted to MBBS course since 2019.

The new batch of MBBS students joining medical colleges this year will write the National Exit Test (NExT) Step 1 in February 2028; the NExT step 2 will be held in February 2029, according to the academic calendar issued by NMC in its CBME regulations 2023.

Repeat year for those who do not match the criteria:

Those students who shall not match the 75% attendance in theory and 80% in practical or clinical training will have to take classes with the junior batch commencing in the next academic year to compensate for their attendance deficit and they will be eligible to appear in the examination in the next academic year only.

NMC said, "However, before the commencement of the annual examination, the college authorities may arrange for additional classes to compensate for the attendance deficit. It shall be at the discretion and purview of the college authorities to arrange for making up deficiencies."

Duration for MBBS course:

As per the CBME guidelines, the MBBS course will be for a period of four and half years, which will be divided into three phases:

The first and second phases of 12 months each.

Phase three will be of 30 months.

The third phase will be subdivided into 2 Parts:

Part I of 12 months and

Part II of 18 months

Maximum Duration of course:

The maximum total duration of an MBBS course is 10 years including the period of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

Maximum permitted duration for completion of Internship is 2 years.

According to NMC, students will only be allowed to join the second phase of MBBS if he has successfully passed all subjects in the annual or supplementary examination of first year MBBS.

Students who fail in the second professional examination, will be allowed to join the third professional part I training, “however he shall not be allowed to appear for the examination unless he has passed second professional examination,” NMC said.

A candidate who fails in the third professional Part I examination shall be allowed to join third professional part II training, “however he shall not be allowed to appear for the final examination/NExT unless he has passed the final first professional examination”, the medical education regulator said.

No MBBS student shall be allowed more than four attempts, including supplementary examination, for first year. There shall be no grace marks in the university examination.

