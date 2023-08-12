Say No To Ragging’ UGC, NMC Directs All Institutes To Observe Anti-Ragging Week From August 12-18 from this year

Representative image

As directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed all medical colleges to observe anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18. "These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take the necessary steps for implementation," said the commission.

Ragging films have been released to the UGC official website for the use of higher education institutions (HEIs).

"UGC has decided that Anti-Ragging Day will be observed on August 12th this year, followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12th to August 18th." "This initiative is one of the Commission's tools for raising awareness about ragging," the circular stated.

The universities were instructed to conduct orientation programmes on anti-ragging along with conducting various competitions such as slogan and essay writing, poster making, and logo designing on anti-ragging and distributing certificates to encourage the students, faculty, non-teaching staff to promote anti-ragging.

Events like anti-ragging workshops, seminars, showing short films and documentary movies to students and faculty and other creative avenues to spread the idea of anti-ragging was also suggested by NMC.

The UGC has instructed colleges to share the week-long activities with the students and details of the celebrations on the official website, antiragging.in.