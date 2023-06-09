One And A Half Years After Framing Anti-Ragging Rules, NMC Slams Medical Colleges For Non-Compliance

Representational image | unsplash

New Delhi: After almost one and a half years since framing anti-ragging regulations, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned action against medical colleges who have not yet sent a compliance report. The colleges now have the opportunity to send the report by June 30.

‘Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions, regulations 2021’, mandated by the NMC, requires medical students and guardians to compulsorily submit an undertaking that they will not involve themselves in ragging activities.

Though the NMC has directed medical students to use nmc.org.in for any complaints, it observed that the colleges didn't respond to the complaints forwarded to them, forcing the body to warn of serious action if the institutions don't take up the concerns.

“The report for the period ending March 31 should include all the complaints received after the UG, PG admission of 2021 and 2022 batch,” the NMC notification said.

In order to prevent ragging cases, which are known to be rampant in Indian medical and engineering institutions, the Supreme Court in 2009 had issued a slew of directions to universities. Following the order, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and several state universities banned ragging in all forms, while also constituting anti-ragging committees, interactions, and counselling with parents, students, and teachers.

Though the committees have been a welcome move, institutions have also received flak for keeping them non-functional.