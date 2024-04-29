Ireland Emerges As Premier Study Destination For Indian Students | Unsplash

In recent years, Ireland has become a popular study abroad destination for Indian students, alongside traditional options such as the US, UK, and Canada. When considering their options, Indian students take into account factors such as tuition fees, cost of living, degree value, and job prospects, and Ireland seems to meet all these criteria.

According to the NDTV reports, the Consul General of Ireland in Mumbai, Anita Kelly, has noted a significant increase in the number of Indian students choosing Ireland for their studies. In 2013, there were only 800 Indian students enrolled in Irish institutions, but by 2022 this number had increased to around 7,000. Kelly attributes this rise to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NMIMS' College of Hotel Management and Shannon College of Hotel Management, which has led to a surge in student applications and acceptances.

Experts suggest that the number of Indian students studying in Ireland is approaching 10,000, with many opting to pursue postgraduate studies, as per NDTV reports. However, there is also a growing interest in undergraduate programmes, indicating a diversification of educational pursuits among Indian students in Ireland.

Ireland's blend of academic excellence, favorable living conditions, and job prospects continues to attract numbers of Indian students seeking high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate studies.