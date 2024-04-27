NMIMS And Shannon College, Ireland Sign MOU For Hospitality Education Collaboration |

NMIMS School of Hospitality Management and Shannon College of Hotel Management, University of Galway, Ireland, have sign an partnership to introduce a program in hospitality education. The signing ceremony, held on April 26th at NMIMS University in Mumbai, marked the official launch of this venture.

Ms. Anita Kelly, Consul General of Ireland in Mumbai, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, emphasising the opportunities it will create for students. She said, "Our graduates are holding important positions in some of the finest hotels around the world. This collaboration will generate huge opportunities for students to flourish in the global hospitality industry."

About the dual-degree program

The programme is a two-plus-two-year dual-degree project, provides a thorough curriculum that was collaboratively created by both universities. NMIMS will award students a Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Operations & Management, while Shannon College, University of Galway, will award them a Bachelor of Business Studies in International Hotel Management.

Students must have at least 50% of their marks in their 10+2 to be eligible for the programme. After that, they must pass a written exam and have an interview. Students must earn a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 and appear for an interview with Shannon College following their two years at NMIMS.

Students can spend their first two years at NMIMS and their last two years at Shannon College thanks to the programme format, which offers a variety of settings and beneficial exposure to other countries. A required nine-month internship following graduation provides hands-on training at reputable hospitality firms, and both colleges guarantee placement help in full.

Dr. Ruchita Verma, Dean of NMIMS School of Hospitality Management, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its cross-cultural educational experience. She said, “Our partnership with Shannon College of Hotel Management signifies our commitment to providing students with a truly cross-cultural educational experience.”

Pamela Likely, Shannon College of Hotel Management, emphasised the significance of international partnerships in fostering a global mindset and ensuring academic excellence. She stated, “The collaboration between NMIMS and Shannon College emphasizes the importance of international partnerships in fostering a global mindset while ensuring academic excellence.”

The event was attended by guests from both institutions. Representatives from the Consulate and the University of Galway included Anju Singh, Senior Regional Manager, South Asia University of Galway; and Sarah O Mahony, Marketing Manager, Shannon College of Hotel Management.