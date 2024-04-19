Mumbai University Initiates Academic Collaboration With UK Universities

Mumbai University's Initiative For Academic Collaboration With UK Universities |

Mumbai University expanded its academic horizons by joining hands with universities in the UK. The aim is to enhance international collaboration in higher education. Talks have begun with renowned institutions like the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, SOAS University of London, Shapoorji Pallonji Institute of Zoroastrian Studies, Oxford University, and Cambridge University.

Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Mumbai University's Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the importance of these discussions, saying, "We aim to promote advanced studies and research in line with national educational objectives."

Representatives from Mumbai University recently met diligence from UK universities to explore avenues of collaboration. Prof. Baliram Gaikwad, Registrar of Mumbai University, and Dr. Sunil Patil, Coordinator of National and International Cooperation and Student Support Center, were part of these discussions.

The collaboration plans include various initiatives such as implementing experiential and skill-based training for students, grade transfers, dual degrees, joint degree, online and direct internships, various student-teacher exchange programs, research in the fields of science and technology, joint cultural activities, and development and transfer of academic literature and resources. According to the press release, these agreements will not only be limited to the internationalisation of higher education but will also contribute significantly to the integration of diverse educational methodologies.

Key collaborations include joint degree programs, joint research projects and various programs with the London School of Economics and Political Science and twinning programs, dialogues, workshops and joint research projects with the Shapoorji Pallonji Institute of Zoroastrian Studies. Agreements for joint online degrees and research projects in fields of humanities, languages, international relations, and military studies are also in the pipeline with institutions like the University of London and School of Oriental and African Studies University of London.

Discussions have also been held with Somerville College, Oxford University, and Cambridge University for primary discussions on various higher education programs and collaborations.

Representatives from Mumbai University's Executive Council, including Prof. Larry Kramer from the London School of Economics, Prof. Almut Hintze from the Shapoorji Pallonji Institute of Zoroastrian Studies, Prof. Mary Stiasny from the University of London, Prof. Adam Habib from SOAS University of London, Neeraj Shetye from Somerville College, Oxford University, and Prof. Rosalind O'Hanlon from Cambridge University, have met to discuss academic collaboration.

Prof. Kulkarni emphasised the benefits for students, stating, "Through the exchange of global knowledge, students will benefit from being part of developed educational systems in various countries."