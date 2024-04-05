Mumbai University's International Tie- Up With Saint Louis University To Provide Dual Master's Degree In Data Analytics

The Mumbai University (MU) will offer a dual master’s degree in Data Analytics with Saint Louis University (SLU) in the United States in the upcoming academic year. On Friday, the two universities signed an agreement at Mumbai’s US Consulate General.

Expanding Horizons in Data Analytics And Nanotechnology

Students enrolling in the MS (Data Analytics) program at the Department of Information Technology (IT) can study at SLU in the second year after completing the first year at MU. They will also participate in internships/on-job training, receiving degrees from both universities. A fellowship programme for PhD students will also be offered soon.

“This agreement will help in the internationalisation of higher education by expanding the scope of IT research in India and the US, enriching students’ understanding of the global scenario in this field, and also providing them with new opportunities,” said MU Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni.

This is the second collaboration between MU and an international varsity this year. Earlier, MU’s National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNNUM) had inked a pact with the University of Technology of Troyes (UTT) in France to offer joint post-graduation (PG) programmes in the field of nanosciences and nanotechnology.

Mumbai University's Collaboration Strategy For International Tie-Ups and Enhanced Curriculum Flexibility

The dual degree provision is part of the National Education Policy’s (NEP) objective of offering a more flexible curriculum, allowing learners to take up courses at multiple institutes simultaneously. The move comes in the wake of a strong push by authorities at the state and central governments to enhance tie-ups between international and Indian universities as one of the key parameters for evaluating higher education institutes by international ranking agencies.

Facing a steady decline in enrolment in its PG programs, MU has been trying to reach out to and collaborate with universities abroad for the past few months. During Diwali last year, the varsity hosted a meeting with foreign diplomats from various consulates in the city.