Mumbai University Enforces Strict Guidelines, Bars Political Participation In College Programmes

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University has released instructions for colleges regarding implementing voter awareness programmes in connection with the Lok Sabha General Election 2024.

Under the new guidelines, all government, non-government, aided, and unaided institutions affiliated with Mumbai University are required to strictly prohibit the involvement of political party members, leaders, or activists in any voter awareness activities.

The move comes after students at Thakur College reported feeling pressured to attend a seminar organised by the college, featuring a speech by BJP member Dhruv Goyal.

After the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 announcement, colleges have initiated voter awareness programmes. Mumbai University has issued clear instructions to ensure these programmes are not used for propaganda purposes.

Kruthika Desai, the principal of SVKM's Mithibai College, stands by these guidelines saying, “College is not the space for politics. Every college should take care of who they are inviting for such sessions.”

Colleges are urged to ensure that the programmes remain free from any form of coercion or influence from political entities.

In another development, former members of the Yuvasena Ex-Management Council have also filed a complaint with Mumbai University regarding recent events at Thakur College. They're demanding assurance that similar incidents won't happen again, warning of protests if action isn't taken.

The complaint cites instances of political involvement during crucial academic periods, such as election campaigning by the son of a BJP Lok Sabha candidate at Thakur Mahavidyalaya and a voter registration drive featuring the prime minister's speech at Kirti College in the past.

The council expresses frustration over previous complaints going unanswered and urges the university to act swiftly. In response, Mumbai University has asked Thakur College to send a disclosure of the complaint within three days