 PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Details Here
PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Once released, the link to check the results will be made available to the candidates on the board's official website. The list of toppers will also be made available by the board during the announcement of the results.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Details Here | PTI

The final exam results for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) are expected to be released tomorrow, i.e., April 30, 2023. This year the PSEB class 12 exam was conducted from February 13, 2024. The exam concluded on March 30, 2024.

Once released, the link to check the results will be made available to the candidates on the board's official website. The list of toppers will also be made available by the board during the announcement of the results.

Steps To Check The PSEB Class 12 Result 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided result section.

Step 3: Select the required details.

Step 4: The result website will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly.

Step 8: Now, save and download the copy for future use.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result document.

The results will reportedly be announced in a press conference held by the board tomorrow. Candidates will be able to check their respective results from May 1, 2024.

The candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. The candidates should also make sure that they have a good internet connectivity in their device to check the result without any hurdles.

It is suggested for the candidates to keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.

