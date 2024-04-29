Deakin University Stays Committed Amidst Visa Requirement Changes For Indian And Nepali Students

Deakin University |

Visa requirements for international students from India and Nepal who wish to pursue higher education in Australia have recently been modified. In response, Deakin University has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting academic excellence among Indian students.

What are the changes in the visa?

Effective March 23, 2024, the Australian government implemented significant changes in the student visa application process. The changes include stricter language requirements, augmented financial criteria, and a focus on genuine intentions to pursue studies in Australia.

Under the new regulations, obtaining a Temporary Graduate visa will require an IELTS score of 6.5, up from the previous 6.0. Similarly, for a student visa, the requirement will increase from IELTS 5.5 to 6.0. Additionally, prospective applicants will now be required to present evidence of savings amounting to $24,505, which is a significant increase from prior financial stipulations.

Read Also Deakin University Launches India Campus, Receives 500 Student Applications

The forthcoming Genuine Student (GS) requirement will scrutinise students' genuine intentions to pursue studies in Australia, evaluating various factors such as course progression, immigration history, and adherence to visa conditions. The Australian government is also set to introduce a fresh genuine student test for all international students, replacing the existing Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirement, with high-risk student applications undergoing heightened scrutiny.

Read Also Deakin University And GIFT City Announce Scholarship Program 2024 For Indian Students

Deakin University has kept its IELTS (Academic) requirement at an overall score of 6.5, with no band score lower than 6, ensuring accessible pathways for quality global learning and professional enhancement for Indian and Nepali students. Deakin University has already completed the intake of students for the 1st Trimester.

Addressing this development at the university, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin University, said, "Adhering to guidelines and the collective commitment of all stakeholders will surely help us navigate these adjustments. We are committed to ensuring that Indian students with ambition and high calibre find accessible pathways for quality global learning and professional enhancement at Deakin.”