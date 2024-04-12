Deakin University And GIFT City Announce Scholarship Program 2024 For Indian Students

Deakin University |

Deakin University, Australia, in collaboration with Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), introduces the Deakin University and GIFT City Scholarship Program 2024. This initiative aims to provide fully funded tuition and living scholarships to two deserving Indian students who aspire for a world-class international education.

The scholarship program covers all expenses, including tuition fees (approximately 21 lakh INR), accommodation, meals, and transportation (about 4.5 lakh INR), ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students' academic pursuits.

Courses Offered:

The scholarship is available for two postgraduate courses offered at Deakin GIFT City: Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional).

Eligibilty Criteria:

Be Indian citizens residing in India with a valid Indian passport.

Meet the eligibility criteria for enrolling in either the Master of Cyber Security (Professional) or the Master of Business Analytics programs at Deakin University.

Have an aggregate score of 85% in a recognised undergraduate program in India.

Have a family income of less than INR 3 lakhs per annum, supported by Income Tax Returns for the previous two years. Proof of family income needs to be notarized.

Submit a statement of purpose explaining their choice of Deakin University's GIFT City campus.

Submit their applications directly to Deakin or through any authorised Deakin agent in India.

Selection Process:

All applications are screened to ensure they meet the basic eligibility criteria outlined by Deakin University and GIFT City.

The top fifty candidates, based on their eligibility and academic credentials, are shortlisted for further evaluation.

Shortlisted candidates undergo the first round of interviews, where they may be assessed on their academic achievements, aspirations, and suitability for the scholarship program.

Following the initial interviews, selected candidates proceed to the second round of interviews.

A final selection panel is convened, consisting of senior representatives from Deakin University, GIFT City, and an external expert from industry, academia, or the government.

The final two scholarship recipients are chosen by the panel based on their performance in the interviews, alignment with the program's objectives, and potential for academic excellence.

Once the final decision is made, the names of the scholarship recipients are announced, and they are offered the opportunity to pursue their chosen course at Deakin GIFT City.

Applications for the scholarship program are now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Classes for the two courses are scheduled to commence in July 2024. For more information on the application process, visit the official website., deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india