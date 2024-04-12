Punjab University Grants Menstrual Leave for Female Students

Representative image

The Punjab University in Chandigarh has introduced a new policy to provide menstrual leaves to female students. This policy will be implemented from the upcoming semesters of the academic session 2024-25, and has been approved by the Vice Chancellor of Punjab University.

As per the policy, female students will be able to take one day off per calendar month of teaching, if teaching has taken place for at least 15 days. However, they will be allowed to take a maximum of four days of leave per semester, and the leave day must be limited to teaching days.

In order to avail the leave, students will have to fill out a form at the department office and get it approved by the chairperson or director. The leave will be granted on the basis of self-certification by the student, and it must be applied for within five working days of her absence.

“The number of lectures actually delivered on that particular day be added to the total lectures attended by the student compiled at the end of each month,” the notice mentioned.

Students can apply for only one day of leave per month and it cannot be split over two or more days.

It is important to note that the leaves cannot be availed during any examinations.