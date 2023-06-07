NMC Confirms Viral Notice On NExT Exam Being Held in 2nd Half of 2023 is Fake

Fake News on Medical exam |

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification on the fake notification that has been going viral on Twitter claiming that the National Exit Test (NExT) will be held in the second half of 2023 and Part I of the examination will be conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Notice below is fake according to the National Medical Commission.

The Notice that is being circulated on social media. | Twitter

The viral document on social media claimed that NEXT will be held in the second half of 2023 and Part I of the examination will be conducted by AIIMS.

Even though there is no official announcement in this regard on the NMC website, the concerned notice is doing rounds on the internet and it has already become viral.

As per the viral notice, which seems to be interdepartmental by nature, the Director of UG Medical Education Board of NMC, Shambhu Sharan Kumar has written to the Director of Medical Education of all the States and Union Territories and informed about conducting NEXT in the second half of 2023.

NMC has issued a clarification stating, "This has come to the notice of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board that a fake letter dated 07.06.2023 issued under the signature of the undersigned, is circulating in social media. It is brought to the attention of all concerned & stakeholders that there is no such letter dated 07.06.2023 issued by UGMEB of NMC regarding confirmation of upcoming National Exit Test."

"Please note that all important Letters, Circular and Public Notice are posted on the National Medical Commission website i.e. www.nmc.org.in It is advised to check the website of NMC to verify the genuineness of notices, circulars and letters" It adds.

"All concerned are alerted to rely upon genuine letters, circulars and notices available on NMC website only. National Medical Commission shall initiate action under the relevant law against such fake messages in social media." As per the conclusion of meeting it has been decided that commencement of exams will be immediately 30 days after the schedule is published. It is also to be informed the National Exit Test (NEXT) part I will be conducted by All India institute of medical sciences," it further added.

