NMC to soon release dates for NExT exam, a combined test for medical graduates

NMC to finalise framework and dates for NExT examination

National Medical Commission (NMC) is expected to release the official notification regarding dates and other details soon, this will also include dates for the National Exit Test (NeXt) . According to the various media reports, NMC will be presented with these regulations in an upcoming meeting, where the test date will also be decided.

NExT exam will be conducted for providing admission to post graduate courses. It is a licentiate exam mandatory for undergraduate medical students to practice in India.

Candidates who have qualified MBBS from India or abroad will have to clear the exam to register with the Medical Council of India. As per the reports, the exam will be held for the first time in December 2023 for the year 2024 session.

The draft regulations for NExT Exam were made available for public comments by the National Medical Commission in December 2022.

The NExT exam was supposed to start within three years since the NMC came into existence through the National Medical Commission Act 2019. However, the commission delayed the timeline by one year via gazette notification.

The NExT exam will be divided into two parts:

NExT 1, a theoretical test.

NExT 2, a practical, clinical and oral tests covering seven clinical disciplines.

As per the reports officials are also planning a mock test to familiarise students with the procedure.