 NMC derecognizes 3 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Minister from state to visit Delhi
The Minister, while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said: "It is not appropriate to say that we will cancel recognition of medical colleges for minor grievances and if there are deficiencies, government will certainly rectify."

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
medical college inaugurated every month in last 9 years | Representative image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian will soon visit New Delhi to meet the concerned authorities following the cancellation of recognition of three medical colleges in the state.

The three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu that have lost recognition from the National Medical Commission are Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchi and Government Dharmpauri Medical College and Hospital, Dharmapuri.

Apart from this several medical colleges across the country have also lost their recognition in the past few months. This is primarily because these colleges did not follow the standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Several colleges in many states were found to be not complying with the National Medical Commission standards and hence, lost recognition or are about to lose it.

The Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) have penalised the three government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu for deficiencies in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance and footage of cameras installed in these colleges. After recognition of the three government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu was withdrawn, the Director of Medical Education of Tamil Nadu, Dr Shanthi Malar said that admission of fresh students to these colleges is not stopped.

With the Tamil Nadu Health Minister visiting New Delhi and meeting the concerned officials, doctors are expecting that the impasse would end soon.

