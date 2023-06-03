Mumbai News: Man booked for depositing fake ₹2,000 notes

Mumbai News: Man booked for depositing fake ₹2,000 notesR | epresentative Image

Mumbai: A private bank has lodged a complaint with the police against a customer who had deposited fake Rs2,000 notes in the bank. At the time of depositing the cash, the accused had told the cashier that the money was given to him by one of his business parties. The paper used for the notes were thick and also had less security features, police said.

According to the DB Marg police, the complainant works as deputy branch manager of the Lamington Road branch of the bank. On Wednesday, during checking of the cash, one of the bank officials got suspicious about some of the notes while checking. The bank staff found 10 notes of Rs2,000 denomination to be fake.

Rs 14 lakh deposited

It was learnt that the man had visited the bank around 1pm and had deposited 700 notes of Rs2,000 denomination (Rs14 lakh) in three bank accounts. At the time of depositing the cash, the cashier had suspected some of the notes to be fake and asked the depositor from where he had got those notes.

The bank then got a complaint lodged in the matter on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under sections 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

