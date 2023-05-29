 Delhi HC dismisses plea against exchange of ₹2000 note without identity proof
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhi HC dismisses plea against exchange of ₹2000 note without identity proof

Delhi HC dismisses plea against exchange of ₹2000 note without identity proof

The petition was filed in the wake of a circular by State Bank of India after the RBI on May 19 announced withdrawal of 2,000-rupee denomination banknotes from circulation by Sep 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Delhi HC dismisses plea against exchange of ₹2000 note without identity proof | File photo

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a petition challenging the decision to allow the exchange of 2,000-rupee banknotes without any requisition slip or identity proof.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petition was filed in the wake of a circular by SBI after the RBI on May 19 announced withdrawal of 2,000-rupee denomination banknotes from circulation by Sep 30. The SBI came up with a circular permitting exchange of notes without any identification proof.

Activist Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had filed a petition in the high court to declare SBI's notification as arbitrary and against the right to equality as granted by the Constitution of India. A detailed order is awaited. The petition had said that the RBI and SBI must ensure that the 2,000-rupee notes are deposited only in the bank account of the person exchanging them so that no one can put that money in other bank accounts, and people having black money and disproportionate assets can be easily identified.

Another petition by Advocate Rajneesh Bhaskar Gupta had challenged the RBI's decision to withdraw 2,000-rupee banknotes from circulation, saying that the RBI had no independent powers under the RBI, 1934 Act to discontinue banknotes. The petition by Gupta is also listed today with the same bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Read Also
Delhi High Court to hear NIA plea seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC dismisses plea against exchange of ₹2000 note without identity proof

Delhi HC dismisses plea against exchange of ₹2000 note without identity proof

Coforge ranked a joint second among IT service providers in customer satisfaction

Coforge ranked a joint second among IT service providers in customer satisfaction

L&T ropes in green energy stalwarts to form green energy council

L&T ropes in green energy stalwarts to form green energy council

Opening bell: Markets open in green amid positive global cues; Sensex at 62,889.90, Nifty at...

Opening bell: Markets open in green amid positive global cues; Sensex at 62,889.90, Nifty at...

Solution to Sterlite conundrum needs a rationalist approach

Solution to Sterlite conundrum needs a rationalist approach