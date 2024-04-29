 All Educational Institutions In Kerala's Palakkad Ordered Closed Amid Heatwave
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAll Educational Institutions In Kerala's Palakkad Ordered Closed Amid Heatwave

All Educational Institutions In Kerala's Palakkad Ordered Closed Amid Heatwave

The temperature in Palakkad, which borders Tamil Nadu's Kovai, has been high for a while and on Saturday, the IMD issued an alert that the mercury will rise to 41 degrees.

IANSUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29 (IANS): The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Monday directed the Palakkad District Collector to order the closure of all educational institutions in the district till May 2 in the wake of a heat wave alert.

Read Also
School Vice Principal In Gurugram Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law
article-image

The temperature in Palakkad, which borders Tamil Nadu's Kovai, has been high for a while and on Saturday, the IMD issued an alert that the mercury will rise to 41 degrees.

Read Also
No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...
article-image

Consequent to the directive, all educational institutions have been asked to stay closed till May 2. Apart from this, all residents have been asked to stop all outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while counters will be opened to provide drinking water.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Details Here

PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Details Here

White House Requests US Universities To Maintain Peace Amid Ongoing Pro-Palestine Protests

White House Requests US Universities To Maintain Peace Amid Ongoing Pro-Palestine Protests

All Educational Institutions In Kerala's Palakkad Ordered Closed Amid Heatwave

All Educational Institutions In Kerala's Palakkad Ordered Closed Amid Heatwave

Deakin University Stays Committed Amidst Visa Requirement Changes For Indian And Nepali Students

Deakin University Stays Committed Amidst Visa Requirement Changes For Indian And Nepali Students

UGC-NET 2024 Exam Dates Postponed, Exam To Be Conducted On June 18

UGC-NET 2024 Exam Dates Postponed, Exam To Be Conducted On June 18