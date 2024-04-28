No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department Clarifies | Representative Image

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a row over 'objectionable' content in a textbook, Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) School Education Department clarified on Saturday that no such book was prescribed or developed by the board.

The J-K School Education department said that there is "some objectionable content" from a book being circulated on social media, and clarified that there was no such content in the J-K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) textbooks, developed by NCERT or prescribed in any of the books.

Education board posted on X

"There is some objectionable content page from a book being circulated on social media. As verified, from the textbooks prescribed and developed by JKBOSE, there is no such content in JKBOSE textbooks," the School Education department said in a post on X.

"Moreover, no book having such content has been developed by NCERT, nor has it been prescribed in any of JK schools. We are verifying the source of this video so that the law enforcement authorities can take strict action," it added.

Meanwhile, Budgam police also shared the department's post.

"In the background of circulation of objectionable content from a book, school education department has posted that there is neither any such content in JK BOSE textbooks nor any such content has been developed by NCERT besides that it has not been prescribed in any J&K schools," they said.