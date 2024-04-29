School Vice Principal In Gurugram Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law |

The vice principal of a private school was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law in her house on the school premises here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 8.30 pm on Saturday when Navneet alias Santi (45) came to 39-year-old Nidhi’s house built above Adarsh Public School, they said.

He attacked the woman with a knife. Upon hearing the commotion, Nidhi’s 20-year-old son came to her rescue but both Navneet and the boy got injured, police said.

All three were rushed to a private hospital where Nidhi was declared dead, said police.

Navneet was admitted to a de-addiction centre for the last 4 months and had come home only 2 days ago, they said.

An FIR was registered against Navneet under sections 323 (causing hurt), 302 (murder) of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday, police said.

“The accused is being treated in the hospital and he will be arrested after his discharge. The cause behind the murder not ascertained while the further probe is underway,” SHO Sandeep Kumar said.