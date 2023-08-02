Nuh Violence: Schools From Selected Regions Closed In Gurugram, Classes Go Online

Students and parents are advised to contact the respective schools/colleges for more information | Representative Image

Gurgaon: In response to recent incidents of unrest in select regions of Gurgaon, several schools and colleges have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily closing their doors to ensure the safety of students and staff. Alongside this, various companies have also implemented a "Work From Home" (WFH) policy for their employees to mitigate potential risks and disruptions.

The decision to close schools in certain areas was taken by district administrative authorities after assessing the security situation. Following that, a number of schools have conducted classes online to avoid losses.

"In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on AUgust 2, 2023, in view of the prevaoling circumstance," stated the order issued by Gurugram district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

In addition, students and parents are advised to contact the respective schools/colleges for more information.

Parents, teachers, and employees are advised to keep in touch with relevant authorities and follow any further instructions given.

On July 31, 2023 news of communal violence made it to the headlines reporting from Haryana and now in the parts of Gurugram as well. Roads have been blocked and schools moved on virtual mode owing to the violence outside.

