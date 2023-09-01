 NMC Reduces Passing Marks For MBBS Students With Two Papers
Earlier MBBS students needed 50% but now there's a reduction of 10%.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Representational image/ Pixabay

The National Medical Commission, which serves as the body regulating medical education and professionals, reduced the passing marks needed by MBBS students for two papers. The passing marks were reduced to 40% on the basis of Competency Based Medical Education Regulation 2023 (CBME 2023) guidelines.

The CBME 2023 rules include norms on MBBS admission process, academic calendar, and curricula along with other guidelines. Earlier students needed 50% but now there's a reduction of 10%.

To be classified as passing in that topic, MBBS students must receive a minimum of 60/40 or 40/60 in the theory and practical portions of the university-conducted examination (practical comprises the practical/clinical and viva voce portions).

The revised and final CBME curriculum has new objectives of the Indian Graduate Medical Training programme, wherein national goals, institutional goals, and more have been deliberated upon.

