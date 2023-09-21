 Zero Qualifying Percentile Exposes NEET Conspiracy: Udhayanidhi Stalin
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationZero Qualifying Percentile Exposes NEET Conspiracy: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Zero Qualifying Percentile Exposes NEET Conspiracy: Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister in a post on X said this development has proved his party's stand that NEET is an arrangement to make the coaching centres and private medical colleges prosperous.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | Twitter

The Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero has exposed the conspiracy of the national test, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged.

The question among students and parents is about the very need for the test when the Union government says that post- graduate courses in medicine could be pursued just by appearing in NEET, after harping on the so-called eligibility, he said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister in a post on X said this development has proved his party's stand that NEET is an arrangement to make the coaching centres and private medical colleges prosperous.

The day is not far off for the Union government to answer questions on "NEET injustice," which has led to the deaths of several poor aspirants.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories.

Read Also
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Can conduct CLAT In Regional Languages, NTA Tells Delhi HC

Can conduct CLAT In Regional Languages, NTA Tells Delhi HC

GATE 2024 Registration Date Extended, Apply Here!

GATE 2024 Registration Date Extended, Apply Here!

Karnataka: Teacher Breaks Hand Of Student For Worshipping Ganesh Statue

Karnataka: Teacher Breaks Hand Of Student For Worshipping Ganesh Statue

West Bengal: Nine Lakh Students Are Without Aadhaar Cards, Reveals Survey

West Bengal: Nine Lakh Students Are Without Aadhaar Cards, Reveals Survey

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 Releasing Tomorrow; Exam On September 29, 30

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 Releasing Tomorrow; Exam On September 29, 30