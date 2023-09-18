UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The registration process for UP NEET PG Mop Up round will begin today, September 18. The Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will start the application process and the last date to register for the same is September 21. Interested candidates can register for UP NEET PG Mop Up round through the official site at upneet.gov.in.

Candidates need to deposit the registration and security money from September 18 to September 21, 2023. The UP-NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment merit list will be released on September 21.

The online choice filling can be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023.

The allotment result will be declared on September 26, 2023.

Candidates can download the allotment letter and admission from September 27 to September 30, 2023.

Steps to register for Mop Up round UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Then click on the registration link given in the home page.

Enter the login credentials.

Then choice filling

form window will open.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.