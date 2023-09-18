 UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in

Candidates need to deposit the registration and security money from September 18 to September 21, 2023. The UP-NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment merit list will be released on September 21.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The registration process for UP NEET PG Mop Up round will begin today, September 18. The Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will start the application process and the last date to register for the same is September 21. Interested candidates can register for UP NEET PG Mop Up round through the official site at upneet.gov.in.

Candidates need to deposit the registration and security money from September 18 to September 21, 2023. The UP-NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment merit list will be released on September 21.

The online choice filling can be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023.

The allotment result will be declared on September 26, 2023.

Candidates can download the allotment letter and admission from September 27 to September 30, 2023.

Read Also
UP NEET Counselling 2023: 2nd Round Counselling To Begin From Today
article-image

Steps to register for Mop Up round UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Then click on the registration link given in the home page.

Enter the login credentials.

Then choice filling

form window will open.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also
NEET PG 2023: IMA Urges To Reduce Cut-Off By 30%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kashmiri Nursing Students At DBU Face Assault, Legal Battles; University Staff Including VC Booked...

Kashmiri Nursing Students At DBU Face Assault, Legal Battles; University Staff Including VC Booked...

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Mop Up Round Begins Today at upneet.gov.in

DUSU Polls 2023: These Candidates Are Running For Student's Election

DUSU Polls 2023: These Candidates Are Running For Student's Election

Mohan Bhagwat Labels KG Student Education On Private Parts As Attack By Leftist Ecosystem

Mohan Bhagwat Labels KG Student Education On Private Parts As Attack By Leftist Ecosystem

Himachal: Mobile App To Help Schools Prepare Disaster Management Plan

Himachal: Mobile App To Help Schools Prepare Disaster Management Plan