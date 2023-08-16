UP NEET Counselling 2023: 2nd Round Counselling To Begin From Today

UP NEET Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

UP NEET UG 2023: The second round of counselling for UP NEET UG 2023 to begin from today August 16, 2023. The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will begin the process for aspiring medical and dental students through the official website at upneet.gov.in. The last date to register is August 18, 2023, 5:00 PM.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000. For UP state quota seats, students need to submit a security deposit of ₹30,000/- along with the registration. However, for those seeking admissions in private medical and dental colleges, the security deposit amounts to Rs 2 lakh for MBBS and Rs 1 lakh for BDS seats.

Document verification

Document verification is scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 19, 2023, providing applicants ample time to complete this crucial step. The eagerly awaited UP NEET UG merit list 2023 is set to be published on August 19, 2023.

Following this, the online choice locking facility will be accessible from August 21, 11:00 AM, until August 24, 11:00 AM.

Results of the second allotment are anticipated to be released on either August 25 or 26, 2023, marking the next phase of the counselling process. Successful candidates can download their allotment letters from August 28 to September 2, 2023, and admission procedures are scheduled to occur during the same period.

The academic session for the newly admitted students is scheduled to begin from September 1, 2023.

Online registration: August 16, 2023 (11:00 AM) to August 18, 2023 (5:00 PM)

Deposition of registration and security money: August 16, 2023 (11:00 AM) to August 19, 2023 (5:00 PM)

Online document verification: August 16 to 19, 2023

Declaration of merit list: August 19, 2023

Online choice-filling: August 21 to 24, 2023

Seat Allotment Result: August 25 to 26, 2023

Downloading of allotment letters: August 28 to September 2, 2023

Date for admission: August 28 to September 2, 2023

Commencement of session: September 1, 2023

Steps to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023:

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Fill in the required details accurately, including personal information, contact details, and NEET UG 2023 credentials. Create a unique login ID and password.

Then proceed to pay the non-refundable registration fee of ₹ 2,000/.

Submit the security deposit of ₹ 30,000/- within the specified time frame. For private medical and dental colleges, pay ₹ 2 lakh for MBBS and ₹ 1 lakh for BDS seats as security deposit.

Attend the online document verification process scheduled from August 16 to 19, 2023.

Prepare and upload the necessary documents, including NEET UG scorecard, academic certificates, identification proofs, and other relevant documents.

Access the online choice-filling facility from August 21 to 24, 2023. Browse through the available colleges and courses and prioritize your preferences. Lock your choices before the deadline to ensure your selections are considered.

Await the announcement of seat allotment results, expected between August 25 and 26, 2023.