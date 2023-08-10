Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: ACPUGMEC Revises Date For Round 1 Choice-Filling

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The date for Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 Round 1 schedule has been revised by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat. Those candidates appearing for the round 1 can fill in their choices by August 12, till 3 pm on the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

ACPUGMEC will display the filled choices by the candidates on August 12. The seat allotment list will be published after each round of Gujarat MBBS, BDS 2023 counselling. The seat allotment list will be prepared based on the choices filled by candidates, state merit rank, seat matrix, and other criteria set by the authority.

An official statement from the ACPUGMEC read, "All the students are hereby informed that the process of Revised First Round Choice Filling for MBBS and BDS courses has been started by the Admission Committee." "All the choices which were previously filled by all the students have been cancelled. So, all the students will have to compulsorily fill the choice again for the revised first round admission programme” the statement from the committee further stated.

Steps to fill choices Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023:

Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Then click on the ‘Medical, dental, ayurvedic & homeopathy’ tab.

Login using the registration ID and password.

Now click on the ‘Choice details’ tab.

Click on available choices to view the list of available programme and college choices.

Click on the ‘fill choice’ option.

Filter choices based on the branch, institute type, and seat type.

Add choices for Gujarat MBBS/BDS 2023 counselling.

Rearrange choices based on preference.

Click on the ‘save choice’ option.

Click on the ‘lock choices’ tab and take a printout of the filled choices.

