Punjab NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2023 Registration Commences At BFUHS.ac.in - Check Schedule

Punjab NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2023 Registration Commences At BFUHS.ac.in |

Aspiring medical candidates in Punjab have a new opportunity to secure their seats in the state's esteemed medical colleges as the registration for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2023 has begun. The process, hosted on the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at BFUHS.ac.in.

In addition, online registration and security deposit for fresh applicants along with fee of Rs 5,900 and Rs 2,950 for SC candidates. This is inclusive of 18% GST through the university payment portal. The last date to register for the second round of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 is August 12.

The last date for submitting willingness along with security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the registered and fresh candidates is August 9 to 12.

Punjab NEET UG 2nd round counselling date

Date of registration and security deposit - August 9 to 12

Display of tentative vacancy position of seats for 2nd round of counselling - August 10

Display of Provisional Merit List - August 16

Candidates who will submit willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will have to submit the online choices - August 17 to 21

Processing of seat allotment - August 22 to 23

Display of provisional allotment result - August 25

As the Punjab NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling presents a fresh chance for medical aspirants to secure their desired seats, it's essential to stay updated with the official BFUHS website for any announcements or changes in the counselling process.

