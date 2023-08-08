MCC Reopens Reporting Portal For 1st Round OF NEET UG Counselling 2023 Till Tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

As a one-time measure, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will reopen the reporting portal for the first round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. The portal will remain open till 3 pm tomorrow, August 9. The committee took the decision after receiving requests from some colleges which took offline admissions of allotted candidates. This is important for those medical colleges who have not yet taken admission online for students and filled in the details of admitted candidates. They can complete the process by tomorrow. As per the schedule, the registration for the second round will commence tomorrow onwards.

The committee said in an official notice said, "Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS is in receipt of requests from some colleges who have taken ‘Offline’ admissions of allotted candidates for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2023 in spite of the time provided for verification on 5th & 6th August 2023. In larger interest of the candidates, MCC is re-opening the Reporting portal for Round-1 as a onetime measure."

MCC stated that no further extension will be granted and advised colleges to stick to the timeline. “Any request for extending the time further will not be entertained by MCC. Colleges/ Institutes are directed to stick to time schedule and follow timelines stringently in future,” it said.

NEET UG counselling schedule 2023 round 1 seat allotment result was declared on July 29. Candidates were allowed to report to the colleges between July 31 and August 4.

