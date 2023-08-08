 UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Ends Today: Apply Here
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Ends Today: Apply Here

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has started online registration for UP NEET PG 2023 counseling procedure. Candidates who have cleared the UP NEET PG 2023 exam are eligible to apply for counseling at the official website upneet.gov.in.

Updated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
The last date to apply for the UP NEET PG Counselling Registration is Tuesday, 8 August, till 5 pm.

Important dates:

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 Start Date: 5 August 2023

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 End Date: 8 August 2023, 5 pm.

First Merit List Release Date: 9 August 2023.

Reporting to the Allotted Colleges/ Institutions for Admission Process: 16 August to 20 August 2023.

